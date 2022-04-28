Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.08

Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$41.08 and last traded at C$41.08, with a volume of 203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.69.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$548.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14.
About Logistec (TSE:LGT.B)
Read More
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Receive News & Ratings for Logistec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.