Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.53

Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 3941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Xperi alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $214.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,698,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Xperi by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,346,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at $5,846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,949,000 after acquiring an additional 332,657 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Xperi by 92.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 271,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.