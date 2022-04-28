ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.93 and last traded at $41.02. Approximately 830,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 116,209,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 616,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 429,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,454,000 after acquiring an additional 363,153 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 313.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 268,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 203,550 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 249,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,524,000 after acquiring an additional 160,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,079,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares during the period.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.