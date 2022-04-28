Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $56.95

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.95 and last traded at $57.45, with a volume of 2099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.61.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. TheStreet downgraded Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CJS Securities lowered shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. Vicor had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

