Savant Capital LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,732 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $578.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $581.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of -122.11 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.23 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

