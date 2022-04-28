Keybank National Association OH Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 631.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,062.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,149 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,031.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,349. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.54.

TWLO opened at $118.38 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

