BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.42

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.42 and last traded at C$7.43, with a volume of 601638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.73.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a PE ratio of -6.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

