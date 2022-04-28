Savant Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,904 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,100,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 31,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Citigroup upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $126.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.99. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.30.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

