Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Stock Price Up 23.5%

Shares of Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Rating) rose 23.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 60,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 94,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.91 million and a P/E ratio of -2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name; medical device coatings under the Aledex name; and shampoos for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera name.

