Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Stock Price Up 23.5%

Shares of Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Rating) rose 23.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 60,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 94,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company has a market capitalization of C$10.91 million and a P/E ratio of -2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
About Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE)
