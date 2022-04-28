Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.49

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 1827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a market cap of $565.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $68.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $38,862.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $133,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 194,947 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 119,259 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

