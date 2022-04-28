Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,501 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after buying an additional 676,871 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 78.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

UMC opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.21.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

