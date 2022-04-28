Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,679,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,975,000 after purchasing an additional 337,683 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Hexcel by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after acquiring an additional 261,160 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 40,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

HXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

