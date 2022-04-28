Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after buying an additional 140,986 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 621,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,226,000 after buying an additional 101,285 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,094,000 after buying an additional 1,093,878 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CAG stock opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

In other news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.