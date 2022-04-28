Savant Capital LLC Buys Shares of 505 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 505 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after buying an additional 590,221 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $88,583,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,977,000 after purchasing an additional 178,245 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,352,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after buying an additional 119,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.30.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $352.13 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.69 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.99.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

