Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.30

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 7477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.32 million, a P/E ratio of -260.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.99.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,776,000 after purchasing an additional 376,732 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,673 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,028,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,201,000 after purchasing an additional 457,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,734,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

