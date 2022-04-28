Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.53

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 96542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. The business had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $99,823.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,745.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172 shares of company stock valued at $227,024 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624,249 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 22,716,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,810,000 after acquiring an additional 224,150 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,343,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,222,000 after purchasing an additional 60,770 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

