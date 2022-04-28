Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 756 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in TopBuild by 24.3% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,944,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,169,000 after buying an additional 379,461 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 7.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,764,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,327,000 after purchasing an additional 126,527 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in TopBuild by 6.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,688,000 after purchasing an additional 66,627 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,795,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,263,000 after purchasing an additional 31,292 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $177.87 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $165.01 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.27.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.50.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

