Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.03

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 1619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $902.08 million, a P/E ratio of 91.32 and a beta of 2.18.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $94,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $54,547.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at $521,591.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,738 shares of company stock worth $588,735 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 36.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

