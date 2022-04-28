Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.56

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.56 and last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 12337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

Get Crocs alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average is $117.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth J. Kaplan bought 1,430 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.63 per share, with a total value of $99,570.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 22.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth $906,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.