Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.56

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.56 and last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 12337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.40.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average is $117.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85.
In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth J. Kaplan bought 1,430 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.63 per share, with a total value of $99,570.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 22.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth $906,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.
Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
