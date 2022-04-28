Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Stock Price Down 47.1%

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) traded down 47.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.37. 1,559,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,099% from the average session volume of 130,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Belo Sun Mining from C$0.85 to C$0.65 in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 15.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$166.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07.

In other news, Director Peter Wilson Tagliamonte sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$36,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,713,393 shares in the company, valued at C$11,917,848.33.

About Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

