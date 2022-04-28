ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Price Down 4.6%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.01. 1,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,650,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Get ON alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ON by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Company Profile (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.