Savant Capital LLC Invests $220,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $11,596,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 150,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.40.

NYSE:AVB opened at $240.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $186.61 and a one year high of $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

