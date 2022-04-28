Savant Capital LLC Invests $204,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.