Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 3.65 and last traded at 3.65. Approximately 41,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,036,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OTLY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 14.66.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of 8.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

