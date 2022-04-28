IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $459.38

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $459.38 and last traded at $461.61, with a volume of 3515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $472.27.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $517.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.28.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

