IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $459.38

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $459.38 and last traded at $461.61, with a volume of 3515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $472.27.
IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $517.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.28.
In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)
