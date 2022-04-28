Savant Capital LLC Invests $219,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,601,000 after acquiring an additional 415,477 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $61,313,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,645.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 187,535 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA opened at $202.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.99 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

