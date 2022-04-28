Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $201.60

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $201.60 and last traded at $203.27, with a volume of 193443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.91.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Macquarie cut Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

The firm has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.38 and a 200-day moving average of $495.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

