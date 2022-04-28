Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.47

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.47 and last traded at $40.56, with a volume of 30570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.68.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Open Text in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Open Text alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $876.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Open Text by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.