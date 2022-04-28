StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Down 4.9%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.22. 15,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,397,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.31.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
