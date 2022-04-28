StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Down 4.9%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.22. 15,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,397,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

