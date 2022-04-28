Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.83

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.83 and last traded at $46.14, with a volume of 6885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

PLCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $627.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Children’s Place by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 117,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30,660 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 226.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the third quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

