Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.83

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.83 and last traded at $46.14, with a volume of 6885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.
PLCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $627.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Children’s Place by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 117,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30,660 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 226.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the third quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000.
About Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
