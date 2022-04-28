Savant Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,001 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $151.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.17%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

