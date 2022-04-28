Savant Capital LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Investar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISTR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Investar by 50.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 72,926 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Investar by 28.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Investar by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its position in Investar by 35.4% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Investar in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $200.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.58. Investar Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of Investar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,314 shares of company stock worth $46,759. Company insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

