Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $57.36

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.36 and last traded at $57.36, with a volume of 509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.92). Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cimpress by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cimpress by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

