Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Garmin by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of GRMN opened at $109.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

