1,362 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $3,296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,391,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $394,500,000 after buying an additional 116,613 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $103.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.44. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

