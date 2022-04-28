Savant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after buying an additional 1,882,894 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,527,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after buying an additional 1,657,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,732,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,246,000 after acquiring an additional 745,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.48.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

