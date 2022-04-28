Savant Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,318 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $9,734,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $148.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.10 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.19 and its 200 day moving average is $152.26. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 82.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

