5,141 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,962.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

