Savant Capital LLC Takes $235,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 20,439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,603,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,645 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,222 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,769 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

