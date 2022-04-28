Savant Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,746 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $40.86 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

