Savant Capital LLC Invests $237,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,733,000 after acquiring an additional 321,423 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 75.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

CBRE stock opened at $82.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $725,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

