Savant Capital LLC Invests $247,000 in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 1,640.2% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 15,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,124,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

AROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

AROW stock opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $497.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 33.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

