abrdn plc Sells 9,437 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,437 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

NYSE:SYF opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

