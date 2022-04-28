Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,825 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,254,000 after acquiring an additional 188,761 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after acquiring an additional 965,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,680,000 after acquiring an additional 183,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 6.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,936,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,823,000 after purchasing an additional 310,090 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

EIX stock opened at $70.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.70%.

Edison International Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.