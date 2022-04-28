Savant Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,244,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,334,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 1,092.0% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 78,754 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,769,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in HEICO by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $2,504,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,365 shares of company stock worth $7,215,709. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HEI opened at $142.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.39. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $122.94 and a 12 month high of $159.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

HEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

