abrdn plc Cuts Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $11,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 19.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.92.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $181.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.97. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $156.51 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.