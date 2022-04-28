abrdn plc Has $11.57 Million Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,204,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,261 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.57% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $11,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,972,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 204,242 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 28.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 212.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 450,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 79,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

DRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.73. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

