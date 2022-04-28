Savant Capital LLC Raises Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $147.71 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. Atlantic Securities downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.38.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

