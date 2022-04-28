Savant Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,711 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.56.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.32.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

