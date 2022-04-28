abrdn plc Has $11.79 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,082 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,039 shares of company stock worth $1,090,340. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

